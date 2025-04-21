Mariner LLC Acquires 10,340 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

