Mariner LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

