Mariner LLC Acquires 25,674 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

