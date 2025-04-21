Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

