Mariner LLC Buys 23,442 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

View Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.