Mariner LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 2.0 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

