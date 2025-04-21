Mariner LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

