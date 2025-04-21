Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

