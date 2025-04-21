Mariner LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

