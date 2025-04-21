Mariner LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.