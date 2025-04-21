MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLNK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MLNK opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

