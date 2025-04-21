Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEG. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

