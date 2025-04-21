Newmont (NEM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Newmont to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $55.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newmont stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

