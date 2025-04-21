NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.