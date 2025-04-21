OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in OneMain by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

