Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Holdings Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after buying an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.40 and a beta of 0.88. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

