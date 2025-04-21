Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 918,969 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 918,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 274,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 244,924 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5,372.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CII opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.