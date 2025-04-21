Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $17.24 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 410,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DJUL opened at $39.36 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $312.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

