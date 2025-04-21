Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,114.20. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $531,020.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,492 shares of company stock worth $11,509,707. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL opened at $301.66 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.00 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

