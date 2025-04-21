Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $469.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.