Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

