Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $94,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,363.70. This trade represents a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.