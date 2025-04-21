Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $18.64 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

