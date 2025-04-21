Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,500 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 567.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

