RLI (RLI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLI opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other RLI news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

