Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 399 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Entegris stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

