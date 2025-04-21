Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,235,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 389,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

