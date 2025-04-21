Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. The trade was a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,277.80. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $15,028,538 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.15 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

