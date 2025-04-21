Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,477 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $51,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 193.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after buying an additional 281,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

