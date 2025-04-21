SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

