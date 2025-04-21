Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Stantec were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE STN opened at $87.32 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

