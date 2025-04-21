Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

