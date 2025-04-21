Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $166.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

