Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $32,086,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of FHB opened at $22.64 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

