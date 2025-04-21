Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,931 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 835.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,810,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,291,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

