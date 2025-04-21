Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,833 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

