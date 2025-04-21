Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.24.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

