Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CarGurus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,772.88. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,400. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

