Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

