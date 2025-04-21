Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,198,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.06, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

