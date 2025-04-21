Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.