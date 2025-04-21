Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $222.76 on Monday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.74.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

