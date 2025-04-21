Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,999,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 80.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $160.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $139.78 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.36.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

