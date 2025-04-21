Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $698,398.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,554 shares in the company, valued at $64,902,774.48. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

