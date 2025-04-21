Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.