Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

NYSE:LEN opened at $104.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

