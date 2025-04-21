Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,930 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

