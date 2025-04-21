The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.93 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

