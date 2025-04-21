Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $326.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.53.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,868 shares of company stock worth $32,093,700. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

