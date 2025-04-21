Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $450,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Up 0.6 %

OMF opened at $44.38 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.